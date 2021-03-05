Pandemic gives socially-distant group gaming a chance

Your heart beats faster as the game progresses. You ask yourself, “Was this good enough to win?” Your hands start sweating as people start to vote, their thumbs moving in between bouts of laughter. No one can believe anybody could’ve thought of that with such short notice, but you do.

Finally, the timer runs out. Laughter fades as votes are tallied. Everyone’s responses were hilarious and perfect for this group of friends. Your response did great, and the final point totals are calculated. You lost by 100 points, just one vote away from winning. The joy of the jokes fades briefly from your mind as the automated voice echoes in your head, “Quiplash!”

To follow social distancing guidelines and still spend time with loved ones, many are turning to online games such as Quiplash and Among Us.

Many games can be played through mobile apps or through websites such as jackboxgames.com.

Jaron Welker, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, found those games when his brother played some of them with their family.

“It’s really fun to play online games,” Welker said. “You get to know the people you play with a lot better.”

Another game that has grown in popularity is Among Us.

Among Us came out in 2018, but didn’t become popular until 2020. Many people who play this with their friends have an ongoing video or voice call so they can talk as they play.

Players for both Jackbox games and Among Us can use video or voice calls to play anywhere; they don’t all have to be in the same room. This allows friends and family to play these games while still social distancing from their homes.

Whitney Carr, a junior studying art, has never thought about playing Quiplash or other Jackbox games over Zoom. She said that she would do it, “depending on who asks me.”

Video calls often don’t produce the same quality of interaction as face-to-face gatherings do.

“I’d rather get a good group of friends together and play in person,” Welker said. “But Zoom would be a good option if you couldn’t meet together.”

Each game tests players for different skills and may be good for different groups.

“[Quiplash is] a lot of fun and it gets your brain working because it requires creativity,” Welker said.

Different games allow for different groups to play, depending on how many people are at the gathering. Many Jackbox games allow for a maximum of eight players, with unique games like Quiplash allowing audience members to join in and manipulate the outcome.

Among Us only allows for a maximum of 10 players.