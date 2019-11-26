Paninis, candles, bracelets and more — take your pick

As part of the Integrated Business Core, eight student-run companies offer BYU-Idaho a variety of food, home and apparel products.

Batter Up Waffles & Co.

Directly in front of the David O. McKay Library in the Amphitheater Quad, Batter Up Waffles & Co. offers customizable waffle bites in a cup and hot chocolate. This gives customers the option of grabbing a bite to eat before or in-between classes.

Smith’s Toasties

Up the steps and into the Joseph Fielding Smith Building, the aroma of ciabatta bread on an iron press fills the air. Smith’s Toasties employees quickly prepare fresh-pressed paninis, soups and Nutella–based desert paninis.

The Shoppe

As students exit the sky bridge into the MC, The Shoppe’s table is surrounded with a TV screen and chalk signs promoting their scented candles. The Shoppe offers decorations and gifts such as shower bombs, candles and succulents grown by the BYU-I Plant Shop.

Subtle, Me

Making “intangible moments tangible” in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, Subtle, Me is a custom engraved jewelry company offering pre-stamped or customized engravings.

“People can make it personal. People can add their personal touch,” said Luke Morrison, a sophomore studying psychology and Subtle, Me employee.

Bonga Beads

Located in the MC, Bonga Beads strives to spread unity within students with their beaded necklaces and bracelets.

“We’re trying to spark conversations with students across BYU-Idaho and really we think that bracelets and necklaces are a really good way to build connections,” said Mark McCammon, a senior studying marketing and Bonga Beads employee.

Boujee

Boujee is an essential oil product company that sells chapstick, candles, lotions, wax melts and bath salts in the MC.

“We strive to make the best quality products we can with essential oils,” said Collin Snyder, a junior studying software engineering and Boujee employee.

Boom! Toasted

In the Spencer W. Kimball Administrative Building, Kurt Seidel, a sophomore studying business management, and his fellow co-workers, quickly prepared the first open-face sandwiches on campus offered by Boom! Toasted.

“Personally, it’s helped me learn a lot about business and what needs to happen to actually make a business happen and run,” Seidel said.

Salt Fix

A line of students gathered behind Salt Fix’s wooden booth in the Science and Technology Center. Offering salty or sweet, Salt Fix’s fresh-baked pretzel bites come in a variety of flavors and sizes along with pink lemonade or hot chocolate.

A little about IBC

The majority of the companies run their business Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 12:45 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday after devotional.

The companies’ product ideas were developed at the Outdoors For Youth Idaho campsite during a team retreat at the beginning of the semester. IBC student, Brigham Radmall, a sophomore studying business management, explained the products must be original to the previous items sold as IBC is carried out every semester.

The IBC companies will sell their products until the Fall 2019 semester ends.