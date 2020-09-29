Parties get shut down near campus

On Sept. 18, dozens of students packed the balcony of The Cove, a BYU-Idaho approved student housing complex, dancing to loud, thumping music and filling the apartment’s various hot tubs.

Upon discovering the large gathering, Management from The Cove shut it down the party. The police and the dean of students were also involved.

The Cove temporarily shut down the balcony and has limited its weekend availability by lowering the curfew to 8 p.m.

“We do not condone or endorse large gatherings,” Cove management shared with Scroll in a statement. “A student brought a DJ and a bunch of people showed up — many who were not our residents.”

The students attending the party left The Cove in droves, continuing to not social distance while pouring onto the street.

“We understand the students’ desire to gather, but we are doing everything on my end as management to prevent things like this from happening, as many other complexes are having problems with this as well,” The Cove said.

A karaoke and movie party held at Porter Park On Sept. 23 called “Fall Fest” and hosted by Spencer Seegmiller — also known as DJ suspense — drew several hundred students in attendance, many of which came without wearing a mask. Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill urged students in attendance to start taking the pandemic seriously.

Each night, Merrill posts updated on active COVID-19 cases in Madison County to the “I <3 Life in Rexburg” Facebook page. In each video, he asks residents to wear masks and social distance when possible.

Seegmiller posted on his Instagram that he is facing potential legal action for a party he threw and was forced to cancel a Friday night party called “Straight Outta Quarantine.“

At BYU, a spike in cases has been linked with large parties. BYU-Idaho sent an email warning students of a possible campus closure in the future if Eastern Idaho Public Health guidelines aren’t followed.

“BYU-Idaho is deeply concerned by the increase of active COVID-19 cases in our region and on campus,” the email said. “We are committed to honoring civil authority. The university’s ability to keep campus open will be determined by EIPH thresholds, including active cases and hospital bed capacity.”

There are currently 56 active cases among BYU-I students.