Party breaks out in the streets during power outage

Around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 23, the power went out in Rexburg and surrounding areas. By 11 p.m., students had flooded the street outside NorthPoint, forming a dance circle in the middle of the W 2nd S and S 1st W intersection.
What followed was two hours of chaos with multiple police cars on the scene to handle the roughly 300 students that had arrived. Most people stood around watching the pandemonium, though the dance party continued for most of the power outage.
“I love this kind of thing,” said Caitley Neider, a freshman studying elementary education. “I’m happy this happened. I hope nobody gets hurt tonight but I love this.”
Toilet paper was thrown over trees and street signs, and people watched from surrounding balconies as fireworks were set off periodically, sometimes thrown within a few feet of bystanders.
Several students on a balcony began screaming out Queen songs to the people below.
“People go crazy when the lights are out,” said Larissa Poll, a junior studying health psychology. “I feel like it’s great to have a little fun, but you have to keep your head on straight about it. If you’re going to be disrespectful, that’s when that line has been crossed.”
A man set off a roman candle in the middle of a crowd and was detained by police. He was later released with a warning.
“He was in the middle of a mosh pit, and he had fireworks and he was lighting them and the cop decided to get him,” said Marcus Richards, a freshman studying communication. “He didn’t want that so he tried to run but didn’t get too far.”
At one point, a car drove by the crowd, spraying them with a fire extinguisher which Richards said “tasted very bad”.
Power began to return to apartment complexes by 1 a.m.
10 Comments
Thanks for the informing article… now we know that the students at BYUI are irresponsible and disrespectful and have no dignity. Not only that, you quoted students who loved this nonsense! They woke up the entire town with their fireworks and they trashed community property! Punishment should be enforced by community and school!
Agreed. Show some respect to OUR community. These students disturbed my entire household. Completely childish of them to behave in this manor.
Hahaha the school is the only thing keeping YOUR community alive. I’d lighten up about it or just simply move.
I mean, this was 300 out of how many thousand that go to the school? And mostly freshman, let’s not go around making broad statements about all the students when this was probably closer to 1% of them.
yeah i wouldn’t say this is a reflection on the entire student population at all. the article says there was around 300 kids and there’s 19,400 enrolled so it was literally only 0.015% of the students here. plus, i would say only about a third of them were being really loud and obnoxious. the rest of us were there just on the sidelines watching the show. and yeah it was rude of them for disturbing those trying to sleep and whatnot but this happens what, maybe 10 times a year in rexburg? which is nothing compared to what goes down everyday of the weekend at other universities.
Okay, you’re not wrong… but you’re wrong. I agree that 300 is a small percentage of the school’s population, but you gotta do your math right. 300/19,400 = 0.0154639… = 1.54639…%, so about 1.54%. Still not a lot… but 100 times bigger than 0.015… Which I hate to be picky about, but it’s a good thing to remember that converting your decimal to a percentage does indeed matter.
Okay, now it’s my moment to be shamed. 0.0154639… actually rounds up to 0.0155, so that gives us 1.55%. 100th of a percent difference, but the Math Police must still keep order.
You people didn’t know the Math Police were real, did you?? Oh man, but now you do!
You probably didn’t believe in Santa Clause or the Easter Bunny either, did you?? How how your life has changed.
Let the kids be kids. This was all pretty tame compared to standard weekends at a lot of colleges.
Cool pictures.