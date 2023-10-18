BYU-Pathway Worldwide enrollment surpassed in-person BYU-Idaho enrollment for the first time during fall semester, and total BYU-Idaho enrollment dropped for the third straight year to 42,996 students, according to BYU-I’s recent press release.

BYU-I saw 18,714 students enroll in-person for the fall semester and 19,678 enroll online, as well as 4,604 students living in Rexburg but not taking in-person classes for various reasons.

Fall enrollment is the highest of BYU-I’s three-track program: 2,000 students higher than winter semester and 8,000 more than spring on average. While BYU-Pathway has surpassed physical enrollment in winter and spring semesters in the past, this is a first for fall semester, which many consider the main semester of school.

After growing for years, in-person fall enrollment for BYU-I has dropped for the third straight year, from a historical peak of 44,488 students in fall 2020 to 42,996 in 2023, a decline of 1,492 students.

Part of the enrollment drop can be explained by the increasing enrollment cap at Ensign College and at BYU. BYU aims to increase enrollment by 1.5% each year through 2026, according to the Daily Universe, BYU’s news organization.

BYU-I also noted that 51.7% of on-campus students and 59.4% of online students were female, which matches historical patterns. About five thousand of the in-person students are married, about 22% of the total.



You can explore BYU-I’s full enrollment statistics here.

