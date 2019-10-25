Peace comes through loss

Richard Luyhengo walked through his neighborhood in Johannesburg, South Africa, trying to cope with the loss of his mom and best friend. Little did Luyhengo know that the walk through his neighborhood would kindle a light in his heart and bring hope back into his life. At 16 years old, Luyhengo lost his mom, and just a year later, he lost his best friend in a drowning accident.

“He was two meters away from me,” Luyhengo said. “I was really close to saving him, but I couldn’t. My world came crumbling down.”

Through this tragedy, Luhyengo coped by following his strict daily routine.

“I had this thing that I used to do where I would take a walk around my neighborhood every day at 4 p.m.,” Luyhengo said.

While mourning the loss of his best friend, he felt a prompting to switch up his routine and take a different route. On this alternate route, Luyhengo noticed two men in the distance walking his way.

“I thought to myself, ‘I know these white men. They’re the Jesus people,’” Luyhengo said.

Uninterested, Luyhengo’s first thought was to avoid these two men. However, their light-hearted spirits caught his attention.

“They were walking around doing something silly,” Luyhengo said. “They kept pointing their fingers at things and making funny faces. I needed to know what these guys were doing.”

Luyhengo approached the two men out of curiosity and questioned the game they were playing with their fingers.

“They said, ‘we’re shooting zombies,’” Luyhengo said. “I thought they were crazy.”

Luyhengo’s curiosity grew as he proceeded to ask the two men about their true identities.

“They introduced themselves as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Luyhengo said.

Although Luyhengo was not religious, he felt prompted to continue talking with these two men and asking them questions. The men asked if he had ever been to the Church before. Luyhengo shook his head and agreed to sit down with these two men to learn about their teachings of Christ and His gospel.

“They became my friends,” Luyhengo said. “Because they were my friends, I trusted them. Because I trusted them, I trusted in what they were teaching.”

Through their friendship and comforting teachings of the plan of salvation, Luyhengo’s broken spirit began to heal.

“I remember sitting in Sunday School and being taught about the gospel,” Luyhengo said. “I had never learned as much as I did when it came to religion that I learned in that hour.”

Luyhengo soon found peace in his best friend’s loss.

“They filled the void that my best friend left,” Luyhengo said.

Luyhengo was baptized in Oct. 2010 and served a full-time mission in Ghana in 2011.

“Before my mom died, she said, ‘We never know how long a moment can last,” Luyhengo said.

Now at BYU-I as a sophomore studying information technology, Luyhengo cherishes each and every moment he has to share the light of the gospel with others to help bring peace into their lives – as the two men did for him that afternoon in Johannesburg.

“I tried to imagine my life without the Church, and I tremble whenever I think about it,” Luyhengo said. “I don’t who I would be or where I would be without it.”