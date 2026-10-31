Peacemaking 101: What modern prophets have taught about becoming ‘workers for peace’

Ancient and modern prophets have taught about "becoming peacemakers" throughout history. Today, the invitation to become a peacemaker is even more necessary, yet ever more difficult, as we experience political dissonance, wars around the world and uncertainty about the future.

Hi! My name is Claire Szuch Patten. I am a senior at BYU-Idaho, studying communication with a minor in peace and conflict transformation. I am also a certified mediator in my local county's small claims court. As I've studied conflict and resolution these past couple of years, these are some of the teachings from modern prophets and apostles that have stood out most to me.

Prophetic Invitations

In His Sermon on the Mount two millennia ago, Jesus Christ Himself declared, "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God."

Three years ago, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave his landmark talk, "Peacemakers Needed", which placed new emphasis on the Savior's teaching.

And just last month, the Church's newest president, Dallin H. Oaks, gave a devotional at the Washington National Cathedral, where he invited people of all faiths and political parties to become peacemakers.

So, what can we do to heed these repeated invitations? Below are questions you may have about becoming a peacemaker, all answered by teachings from modern prophets and apostles.

During his recent devotional "Faith, Freedom, and the Common Good" at the Washington National Cathedral, President Dallin H. Oaks invited his audience to "be peacemakers." Video credit: Church News on YouTube

What is a peacemaker and why should I work to become one?

In the words of President Nelson, peacemakers are individuals who "model how to manage honest differences of opinion with mutual respect and dignified dialogue."

President Nelson also emphasized that for believers in Jesus Christ, being a peacemaker should be a natural extension of our faith.

“True disciples of Jesus Christ are peacemakers,” he taught.

There are many ways for individuals to be peacemakers. Here are some examples President Dallin H. Oaks gave in his recent devotional, "Faith, Freedom, and the Common Good."

"A minister who seeks to heal a troubled marriage or resolve a personal controversy is working for peace. Young men and women are peacemakers when they forgo the temporary pleasure of self-gratifying activities and involve themselves in service projects and other acts of kindness. Persons who seek to reduce human suffering and persons who work to promote understanding among different peoples are also workers for peace."

According to President Nelson, peacemakers can "literally change the world — one person and one interaction at a time."

In his talk, "Blessed are the Peacemakers," Elder Gary E. Stevenson emphasized that striving towards peace will help heal our hearts, families and communities, and that we will find "joy in the transformation."

And on a national level, President Oaks taught that working to reconcile "adverse positions through respectful negotiation ... is a virtue", which will help us to achieve "fairness for all" in our politics and government.

Does being a peacemaker mean I have to agree with the other person's opinions?

Long story short: No.

President Nelson pointed out that when he counseled members to be peacemakers, he was "not talking about 'peace at any price,'" as "being a peacemaker does not require us to agree with the ideas or beliefs of others."

Similarly, in his talk "Following Jesus: Being a Peacemaker", Elder Neil L. Anderson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized that peacemakers should not "shrink" before those who disagree with and disparage them, but remain confident in their faith and "share [their] beliefs with conviction," but that they should do so in a way that is "always void of anger or malice."

Elder Clark G. Gilbert summed up this sentiment well in his most recent general conference talk when he said, “It takes courage to stand for truth. It takes even more courage to stand for truth with love.”

President Nelson speaks at the 110th annual convention of the NAACP. Video credit: Church Newsroom on Youtube

What will being a peacemaker require of me?

Becoming a peacemaker requires effort, both over time and in the moment of conflict.

"Building bridges of understanding will require much more of you," President Nelson acknowledged, "but that is exactly what your [relationships] need."

President Nelson was a great example of "building bridges of understanding" during his ministry. For example, in 2019 President Nelson met with Pope Francis of the Catholic Church. This event marked the first-ever face-to-face meeting of the two heads of the global churches.

President Nelson also joined forces with leaders of social movements during his ministry. Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, President Nelson and leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People co-authored an op-ed titled "Locking arms for racial harmony in America." In their article, they gave this powerful statement:

"We call on people everywhere to join us in a journey of understanding and overcoming... Prejudice, hate and discrimination are learned. Thus, we call on parents, family members, and teachers to be the first line of defense. Teaching children to love all, and find the good in others, is more crucial than ever. Oneness is not sameness in America. We must all learn to value [our] differences..."

"Oneness is not sameness in America. We must all learn to value our differences." President Nelson and Leaders of the NAACP

Being a peacemaker requires us to abandon the desire to retaliate.

Concerning retaliation, Jesus Christ taught, "If anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also, and if anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, give your coat as well, and if anyone forces you to go one mile, go also the second mile ... Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."

In an April 2021 talk, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught:

"The promise of being a peacemaker is that you will have the Holy Ghost for your constant companion and blessings will flow to you 'without compulsory means' forever. No one can employ a sharp tongue or unkind words and still 'sing the song of redeeming love.'"

Sometimes, the effort required by peacemaking is the courage to put yourself at risk of embarrassment and vulnerability.

"Peacemakers are sometimes labeled naive or weak — from all sides," said Elder Stevenson. "Yet, to be a peacemaker is not to be weak but to be strong in a way that the world may not understand. Peacemaking requires courage and compromise but does not require sacrifice of principle. Peacemaking is to lead with an open heart, not a closed mind.”

The Anti-Nephi-Lehis bury their weapons of war, as told in Alma 24. Nelson referenced this story when telling members, "Now is the time to bury your weapons of war." Image credit: Church Media Library

How can I start my journey towards becoming a peacemaker?

If you feel inspired to develop your peacemaking skills, today is the day to start.

In the words of President Nelson: "Now is the time."

"Now is the time to cease insisting that it is your way or no way. Now is the time to stop doing things that make others walk on eggshells for fear of upsetting you. Now is the time to bury your weapons of war. If your verbal arsenal is filled with insults and accusations, now is the time to put them away."

Above all, seek to develop compassion and charity for those with whom you are in conflict.

“One of the easiest ways to identify a true follower of Jesus Christ is how compassionately that person treats other people," declared President Nelson. "Charity defines a peacemaker. When we humble ourselves before God and pray with all the energy of our hearts, God will grant us charity. Those blessed with this supernal gift are long-suffering and kind. They do not envy others and are not caught up in their own importance. They are not easily provoked and do not think evil of others.”

Consider applying Elder Stevenson's "One-Week Peacemaker Plan" this week:

Build a contention-free home zone: When contention starts, pause and reboot. Respond with kind words and deeds. Bridge-building on social media: Before posting, replying or commenting online, ask, "Will this build a bridge?" If not, stop. Do not send. Instead, share goodness. This is a way to publish peace instead of hate. Repair and reunite: Think of your life and family. Seek out a strained relationship in order to apologize, minister, repair and reunite with that person.

Students and community members participate in a conflict resolution workshop created and hosted by students studying peace and conflict transformation. Image credit: Claire Szuch Patten

Students on BYUI campus who want to dive deeply into learning about peacemaking can also take classes dedicated to the subject. The department of History, Geography and Political Science offers a "Peace and Conflict Transformation" minor, where students take conflict resolution classes, mediation training, and eventually produce a final project dedicated to contributing to peace on campus and in the local community.

One Student's Experience

Hayden Scott is a senior studying cybersecurity. His journey towards becoming a peacemaker began when he heard this warning from President Nelson: "In coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost."

When thinking about this warning, Scott realized it was more difficult for him to experience the Holy Ghost when he was in the midst of personal conflict.

"Your emotions are all over, you don't have much self-control, and so it's a lot harder to feel that companionship," said Scott. “For that reason, I decided it would be good to understand more about conflict and what I could do to be more aware of myself and the Holy Ghost.”

Additionally, Scott wanted to learn how to contribute to peace in a general sense.

"Society is moving in a direction farther away from peace. The political climate just seems to be getting further and further apart, and people on both sides just express hate towards the other. I don't like to see that. And I think, honestly, if everybody started looking into conflict and peace and becoming a peacemaker, it would mend the world in a lot of ways and fix a lot of problems."

So, Scott decided to start small and start studying. He took the opportunity to enroll in a Peace 101 class and made the effort to apply the principles he was learning to his daily life.

Scott noticed these efforts really make a difference when he and his wife found themselves involved in some family conflict earlier this year. As he pondered the conflict and discussed it with his wife, Scott realized that he was more aware. He could more clearly see the conflict, the other people involved, and how he was contributing to its dynamic.

"We took a step back and didn't act immediately off of our initial reaction. We started changing how we responded. I feel like that worked well for us, and ultimately it brought us closer together."

Scott now works as a teaching assistant for a section of Peace 101, hoping to help other students develop the same skills that has helped him resolve personal conflicts.