Pearl of Great Price Central prepares study guide for General Conference

Pearl of Great Price Central has released a study guide to help prepare members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the upcoming General Conference in April.

The study guide is designed to prepare them for conference and to assist them in their personal studies of Joseph Smith and the First Vision.

It explores seven different topics. Each one delves into a different part of the the Restoration, Joseph Smith’s life, or the First Vision.

For each topic there are three different levels of readings: primary readings, secondary readings, and additional readings. Each level digs deeper into the topic and provides greater context and information.

The prophet of the Church —President Russel M. Nelson— described this General Conference to be a “unique” one as it will take place exactly 200 years after the First Vision and will celebrate the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

The prophet has invited all to “start today” and to immerse themselves in “the glorious light of the Restoration.”

He suggested reading Joseph Smith’s account of the First Vision in the Pearl of Great Price and pondering questions like “How would my life be different if my knowledge of the Book of Mormon were suddenly taken away?”

His invitation continued as He urged people to make their own plans and to act. “The time to act is now. This is a hinge point in the history of the Church, and your part is vital.”

He wrote that “God loves all of His children and has a vision for each of us. Just as He listened to Joseph’s prayer in 1820, He listens to you and yearns to speak with you through the spirit.”