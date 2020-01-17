Performing what you practice: open auditions for Acoustic Cafe

In college, students can struggle to find places to perform, but through this semester’s Acoustic Cafe, students can do just that.

BYU-Idaho’s Student Support department will begin hosting Acoustic Cafe auditions from Jan. 21 to 22 in the Hyrum Manwaring 372A Little Theater for any student that is willing to perform.

“(The Acoustic Cafe) is an opportunity for students to showcase their music skills,” said student support program assistant, Rebecca Wright.

Through the Acoustic Cafe, musicians have an opportunity to perform in front of an audience and begin to make their music more than just a closed-door practice.

The auditions will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 21 and from 7 to 10 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Those interested must have a clean song prepared that is no longer than four minutes, whether they are original songs or covers. For more guidelines concerning the cleanliness of a song, please refer to the For the Strength of Youth pamphlet. Those that audition should also follow the university’s dress and grooming standards.

“We are looking for students that have prepared something, have something unique and that are personable and have a stage presence,” Wright said.

Participants will be judged by Student Support.

“(I’m looking forward to) seeing the new talent on campus,” said Jenny VanDerwerken, a junior studying communication who performed at the Acoustic Cafe in the past. “I love getting to see all the people that are showing their talent to the other students for the first time.”

To sign up for auditions, a link can be found in the Student Activities Instagram bio, @campuslifeevents, or visit their website.

The Acoustic Cafe performances will be held on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. According to the BYU-Idaho activities website, “People can come and enjoy an evening of music by their fellow BYU-Idaho students in this laid-back, informal atmosphere.”

“It’s all live, unplugged music and it’s awesome,” Wright said.