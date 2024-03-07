On Feb. 29, the Phi Sigma Alpha Honors Society held its first induction dinner for members and inductees. There were 17 inductees present who qualified to be inducted as official members of the honors society.

At the event, David Kirkham, the LDS International Society president, spoke about his experiences in the sphere of international politics and his ongoing efforts with the Geneva Office for Human Rights Education (GO-HRE).

Kirkham spoke about his former work with the United Nations and his ongoing efforts with the GO-HRE to increase accessibility to human rights education. He has worked in several different countries with the US Air Force, United Nations and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“There is a world out there that we need to be reaching out to,” Kirkham said, encouraging students to be positive global actors.

Kirkham’s keynote speech centered on the importance of dedicating efforts to serve others and the many opportunities people can have when they follow their curiosity.

Kirkham closed by reflecting on Eleanor Roosevelt’s vision for universal human rights. Roosevelt, who played a role in the creation of the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, recited this prayer each night: