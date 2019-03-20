PHOTO GALLERY: Ambitious senior entrepreneurs start their own businesses

Have you ever had an idea and wanted to turn it into a reality? The Communication Department encourages all their students to do just that with their senior projects. These students displayed their projects at the senior showcase on March 14, to show everyone how they are using their skills to start preparing for life after graduation.

Maia Richardson, a senior studying communication, started her own earring business for her project. She took her idea, created a brand identity for it and made it come to life.

“I’ve always loved the idea of having an online boutique,” Richardson said. “I wanted to start small so I chose earrings, but from here I hope to expand to clothes in the future.”

Richardson worked hard to start her small business and learned a lot through the process.

“When you have an idea it’s a lot harder to actually put it into action,” said Richardson. “It takes a lot of work, but if your diligent and follow through it will work out.”

Kaley Sullivan, a senior studying communication, started a clothing company called Purpose Made Clothing that aims to give back to different organizations.

Sullivan has multiple shirts with slogans and designs that are aimed to supporting women from domestic violence situations and or with postpartum depression.

“I’m really passionate about doing something that has a purpose behind it,” said Sullivan. “I’m working on designs for organizations for veterans to expand to more unisex clothing.”

The task of going after a dream or an idea might seem daunting, but Sullivan was able to successfully turn hers into a reality.

“Whatever you want to do, just do it and people will support you,” Sullivan said.