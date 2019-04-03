PHOTO GALLERY: Are you smarter than a fifth grader?

Students between fourth and eighth grade trekked to Rexburg on March 29 to compete in the National Geographic GeoChallenge and GeoBee.

Each student team came to the challenge titled “Tackling Plastic” with their solution for a real-world problem.

This year’s winning team from Rexburg titled their project Stickers. Hyrum Allen, Reed Hansen and Cache Fuller from Madison High School learned that anything smaller than a quarter can get through local water filtration systems.

“That means that all the produce stickers can get through the filters and that’s a big problem,” Fuller said.

The team researched and found hot water soluble produce stickers.

“When you rub it and apply a little water and pressure it actually turns into an apple soap,” Allen said. “We want to get in contact with a team in New Zealand that’s developing this and see if we can get more information.”

Throughout the day, individual students competed in the qualifying and eventual final rounds of the GeoBee. Jay Hildebrandt, moderator of the GeoBee and a teacher in the Communication Department, quizzed students on world geography.

Noah Lockey, a fifth grader from Meridian, won the competition by correctly answering a question about Borneo, a southeast Asian island owned by three other countries.

Lockey said he knew the answer right as the question was asked.

“I studied a lot,” Lockey said. “It wasn’t real to me to win.”

Lockey will represent the state of Idaho in the national competition in Washington D.C. on May 22.