PHOTO GALLERY: Baking for a mission

Under a long pavilion on the north side of Porter Park, Kayley Williams, a freshman studying child development, sold cookies, cupcakes and other goodies on June 14. She was trying to raise money for her mission.

“We’ve been poppin’ today,” Williams said.

One man bought an entire loaf of her banana bread that day. Her cream puffs sold quickly too. She even offered free cookies to kids and anyone else who spent $5 or more.

Williams has been baking since she was a kid. She said she and her older sister used to play cook when they were little, and now they plan to open a bakery together in the future.

“We’re best friends,” Williams said.

Williams grew up traveling the country in a mobile home with her family. Her father worked as a pipe fitter.

“It was really fun — really tight,” Williams said. “Then we bought a house in Pokey (Pocatello).”

Williams enjoyed being close to her family growing up. She had challenges, but she said loved it anyway.

“It’s hard, ‘cause sometimes they’re annoying, and you just kind of want to slap them a little bit, but you’ve just got to not slap them, and be like Jesus,” Williams said.

Williams said she feels strongly about serving a mission because of her own struggles. She wants people to know they can have someone to turn to in their trials.

“Heavenly Father’s done so much for me,” Williams said.

She operates her bake sale the second Saturday of each month. She’s not worried about the time a mission will take. She’ll just bake until she gets there.