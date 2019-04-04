PHOTO GALLERY: BYU-I student climbs Paramount Rock, ‘looks good doing it’

Early Saturday morning, Scott Jolley, a sophomore studying nursing, drove out to Paramount Rock in Ririe, Idaho, to rock climb outside. There he met three other friends, already harnessed up, and hiked up the mountain to a bolted wall. Jolley started the hike up through the rocks and brush to the base of “Wild Thing,” the track chosen to start the morning of climbing.
Jolley hasn’t climbed for long; he started in 2018. “A little bit last year I went with my friend, and I was like, ‘Gotta find something to do to take up my time.’ That’s when I got into climbing a lot more, and I was doing it three, four, five times a week at a gym. That was seven months ago or so.”
He put on his gear, which included a harness, climbing shoes, at least 12 carabiners, a bag of chalk and 100 meters of rope. One of his friends was outfitted in a harness to give him line while Jolley climbed the wall. While climbing a 60-foot wall looks scary, it is actually very safe because of all the gear and precautions Jolley and his friends take. In a short 15 minutes, Jolley scaled the wall, making it all the way to the top.
“Climbing up is way more fun, but coming down is way more relaxed; the feeling you get after you actually accomplish it,” Jolley said.
Jolley was very open about the fact that climbing is hard but rewarding. He did leave his house at 8 a.m. on a Saturday for this experience, after all.
“Sometimes it sucks because you’re up there and you’re really tired, but then you finish and it’s great,” Jolley said when it was over. “As long as you look good doing something, it is worth it.”