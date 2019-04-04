PHOTO GALLERY: BYU-I student climbs Paramount Rock, ‘looks good doing it’

Early Saturday morning, Scott Jolley, a sophomore studying nursing, drove out to Paramount Rock in Ririe, Idaho, to rock climb outside. There he met three other friends, already harnessed up, and hiked up the mountain to a bolted wall. Jolley started the hike up through the rocks and brush to the base of “Wild Thing,” the track chosen to start the morning of climbing.

Jolley hasn’t climbed for long; he started in 2018. “A little bit last year I went with my friend, and I was like, ‘Gotta find something to do to take up my time.’ That’s when I got into climbing a lot more, and I was doing it three, four, five times a week at a gym. That was seven months ago or so.”