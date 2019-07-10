PHOTO GALLERY: Capturing moments everywhere

Shallyn Larsen, a senior studying communication, built her own business for a senior project this semester. She based it all off something she used to not think was likely.

“Just an artsy career,” Larsen said.

Larsen made a photography business and got more clients than she thought she would. She traveled to Missouri to visit a dental education center and take photos for them. She plans on returning to help them make images for their website.

Larsen’s taken photos for a long time.

“When I was really little, I just wanted a camera,” she said, laughing.

She eventually got one and took photos on her family trips.

“I liked to look at things from different perspectives,” Larsen said.

Her biggest advice for new photographers is to pay close attention to the white balance, even if adjusting it manually seems scary.

“Try to find your style,” Larsen said.





