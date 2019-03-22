PHOTO GALLERY: Escaping death and starting fresh

When she woke up she couldn’t walk, talk or eat on her own. The next few months were spent in physical therapy learning how to use her body again.

“My memory from that is very hazy, but I do remember seeing my dad and sister in the hospital room. I would look at my sister, and I knew her but I couldn’t remember our relationship,” Juru said.

Juru’s sister, Lisa, was a huge part of helping her heal and deal with this trial. She describes her as her “little mom” because of the impact she’s had on her life.