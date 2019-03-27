PHOTO GALLERY: Extravadance — A tribute to the Kirkham

The Oscar A. Kirkham Building holds a special place in the hearts of performers and audience members. The last Extravadance performances on the Kirkham stage took place March 21 to 23. In honor of the memories the Kirkham provided for so many, the Dance Department dedicated their performance to the stage and its legacy.
One of the performers, Haylee Hammond, a junior studying music, said she has been part of the Kirkham Building as long as she can remember.
“I’m very grateful for every dancer and performer that contributed to the Kirkham’s 63–year legacy,” Hammond said. “To have danced the last dance on that stage with my now close friends was a chance of a lifetime.”
The show’s theme, “Faith in Our Foundation,” featured all sorts of dance styles, from cultural, ballroom and ballet to contemporary, jazz, tap and hip–hop. The dancers performed dances throughout the decades as a walk through time.
Toward the end of the show, the dancers performed a selection of their favorite dances performed on the Kirkham stage over the years accompanied by a slideshow with pictures from these dances and attribution to the choreographers.
Throughout the show, the dancers were accompanied by a professor who added comedic relief to the storyline. At the very end, the professor revealed his true name, Rich Kirkham, a descendant of Oscar A. Kirkham. The building was a part of his legacy as well, and he helped pay tribute to all of the memories the Kirkham gave to Rexburg by offering a round of applause to the stage itself.
“Being in Extravadance this semester, as well as narrating for the show with the actual descendant of Oscar A. Kirkham, my heart just soared in many directions,” Hammond said.