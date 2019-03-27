Photo Gallery: Finding friendship through music

Every Wednesday night in Snow 185, students gather to learn more about guitar. Everyone is welcome; most of the people who come are not even music majors. On March 20, no one came to teach it, but two people still came. Despite the lack of a teacher, two eager guitarists stuck around.
Chase Welton, a freshman studying biology, showed up and immediately started playing before anyone else got there.
“I’m self-taught and looking for some actual instruction,” Welton said. He’s played piano since he was five but just picked up the guitar three years ago.
Peter Ramos, a junior studying business management, learned to play guitar because he wanted to play songs from his favorite artists like Jack Johnson and Jason Mraz.
Together they practiced several different songs and chords. Since it was evident after 30 minutes no one else was coming, a jam session started. They played “Here Comes the Sun” and “Let It Be” by The Beatles and “Good Riddance” by Green Day.
Even though it was not what either musician expected, they were able to learn from each other. Not having a teacher or anyone organize the event did not stop Welton and Ramos from finding friends on campus in an unlikely situation.