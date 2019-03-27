Photo Gallery: Finding friendship through music

Peter Ramos, a junior studying business management, learned to play guitar because he wanted to play songs from his favorite artists like Jack Johnson and Jason Mraz.

Together they practiced several different songs and chords. Since it was evident after 30 minutes no one else was coming, a jam session started. They played “Here Comes the Sun” and “Let It Be” by The Beatles and “Good Riddance” by Green Day.

Even though it was not what either musician expected, they were able to learn from each other. Not having a teacher or anyone organize the event did not stop Welton and Ramos from finding friends on campus in an unlikely situation.