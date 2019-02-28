PHOTO GALLERY: From The Great Wall of China to the Potato Fields of Idaho

Sherry Wang, a freshman studying English, flew halfway across the world to attend school at BYU-Idaho
Originally from Dalian, China, Wang lived in New York for a few years, where she attended community college. She moved to Idaho this semester and said she has enjoyed her time here.
“The culture differences have been a big shock for me,” Wang said.
One big difference for Wang has been the food. While she enjoys the food in the United States, she misses the food from her home.
“I have to say I really enjoy the steaks and burgers; they are my favorite,” Wang said.
She said that she misses local Chinese cuisines, especially her grandma’s fried shrimp.
Wang keeps her cultural cuisine as a staple in her daily diet. Most days for lunch she makes a simple meal of vegetables cooked in teriyaki sauce. This meal reminds her of home.
Wang finds ways to make Idaho home even though it’s different from New York and China.
“New York was more of a melting pot where there [were] people from all over the world,” Wang said. “Here, most of the people are from local Idaho, but I still feel this is the place that is unique to me.”
Wang said she wants to share her culture and hopes other people do too.
Wang hopes to bring her Chinese culture to Rexburg and help immerse her peers in how people live in other parts of the world. She keeps a special necklace from home in a box that holds important meaning to her and her culture. In China’s Buddhist culture the necklace brings blessings to the wearer.
“This is the core value of this school, to have international students come and bring their things they can share with the other students,” Wang said.
Wang said she dreams to work for the United States government in order to connect China with other countries. She hopes to keep her culture close to her and use it to help others in the future.
“In the future I hope to help connect China with the rest of the world. That is my mission,” Wang said.