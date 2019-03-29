PHOTO GALLERY: Moving from sun to snow

“I grew up in a town called Honokaa, Hawaii,” said Jace Wilkes, a sophomore studying automotive engineering technology.
Both of his parents grew up in the Utah/Idaho area, but Wilkes has been soaking up the Hawaiian sun since age 3.
“Hawaii is home,” Wilkes said. “People always ask me what it is like, but it’s just home to me.”
Living in Hawaii came with culture and customs different than those on the main land. Wilkes said in their school, he and his brother were some of the only ‘haoles,’ a Hawaiian slang word for white boys.
“I grew up around a lot of different cultures and foods,” Wilkes said. “The food in Hawaii is better than any other food on Earth.”
For Wilkes, leaving home came with leaving warmer weather.
“Eventually I decided to come to BYU-Idaho,” said Wilkes. “I just do not like the cold weather. I grew up loving the humidity over the coldness or even over dry heat.”
Moving from Hawaii to Idaho meant no longer being able to see the ocean everyday, one of his favorite parts of living there.
At 11 years old, Wilkes adopted a new hobby, a hobby that has followed him to BYU-I.
“We had an old guitar laying around the house, so I got really interested in playing guitar,” Wilkes said.
He continues to play the guitar as a way to relax and explore creativity.