PHOTO GALLERY: Poets slam on the stage

Joe Eldredge, a sophomore studying humanities, manages the weekly Poetry Workshop where students get together to learn about poetry, write, and perform their art. It is welcome to everyone, and all are given the opportunity to perform in the poetry slam.

Shonaka Phebe, a junior studying public health who has attended the workshop for two semesters, said, “The community is very open-minded and everyone is very respectful of everyone’s poems and feelings. We just want to encourage everyone to put their feelings out into the world and express themselves.”