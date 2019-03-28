PHOTO GALLERY: Preparing both spiritually and temporally to serve a mission

Conner Ferney, a freshman studying business management, is finishing up his second semester and preparing to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“I submitted my papers on March 13,” said Ferney. “I really wish I knew when (my call) will be here, but (it) should be here soon.”

Ferney has found a few things that have helped him prepare for a mission.

“Taking some type of religion class, whether that would be Mission Prep., Old Testament, or a restoration class,” Ferney said. “Just some class that can help you better understand doctrine you are not quite sure of.”

There are many religion classes available for students on campus, and even more options are available as online classes.

Ferney plans to go home and work until he reports to the Missionary Training Center.

“I don’t care where I go,” Ferney said. “I know wherever I go is where the Lord wants me to go.”