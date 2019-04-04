PHOTO GALLERY: Show off your fashion

by | Apr 4, 2019 | Photo | 0 comments

PHOTO GALLERY: Show off your fashion
Sharing is caring!

A stage filled the center of the John W. Hart Auditorium. Lights and flowers ran along the catwalk. The audience filled seats surrounding the runway on March 30, as models prepared backstage.

 

Every semester, apparel design, floral design and food science classes come together for Transcendence Above the Trend, an event which is the capstone for the apparel entrepreneurship students.

Megan Wilhelm, a sophomore studying elementary education, said the fashion show was a part of her grade for her children’s sewing class.

“My favorite part of the fashion show was being able to see the clothes I made on my adorable nephew,” said Wilhelm.

fashion-show_10
fashion-show_5
fashion-show_7
fashion-show_12
fashion-show_9
fashion-show_1
fashion-show_6
fashion-show_2
fashion-show_11

Sharing is caring!

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *