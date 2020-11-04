PHOTO GALLERY: Students and citizens raise their voices on Election Day

Students and residents of Rexburg gathered at Madison Elementary School and around Porter Park to participate in Election Day.
“I know it’s just one vote, but if everybody says that nobody would vote,” said Wesley Crow, a BYU-Idaho student. “So if you’re voting, vote for the policies and practices that you want implemented in the country. I think if enough people can get behind that you can make a real change.”
After voting, Evan Nuttall, a BYU-Idaho student, joined a Trump rally on the sidewalk of Porter Park.
“I think voting is the most important thing you can (do) today,” Nuttall said. “It’s your constitutional right and when it comes down to it, the freedom of America depends on our people. Whether you’re voting for Biden or Trump or Jorgensen, whoever you support. I don’t care who you vote for, I believe you need to voice your opinion.”
Other voters felt like their vote didn’t count as much, but still believe it’s important.
“Idaho only gets two electoral votes so it doesn’t really matter, but it matters to me that I have come and voted and made my voice heard,” said Theresa Ricks, a Rexburg resident.