Photo gallery throwback: Rexburg street becomes an international dance floor at Summerfest

Rexburg’s South 2nd West Street transformed into an international destination on July 8. Summerfest takes place every year in Rexburg and provides an opportunity for Rexburg citizens to experience an array of cultures through performances. This year’s dancers came from Mexico, Italy, Thailand, Slovakia, Austria and Russia.

The night began with performances at the Beehive Pavilion in Porter Park and the corner of South 2nd West and West 1st South Street. Food trucks and booths filled the sidewalks, wafting their scents to patrons. Mercedes Bennett, a Rexburg resident, and Elizabeth Casalino, a sophomore studying social work, took their food to the grass and ate while waiting for the parade.

“We mostly came for the food,” said Casalino. “It’s been fun so far, it seems like a nice Rexburg activity.”

The crowds benefit from the sponsors of Summerfest, but some resident festival attendees found it less desirable.

“I honestly liked it better when it was on Main Street forever ago,” Bennett said. “There was more space for parking. Other than that it’s good.”

Along with food and performances, Summerfest included a service project booth where people could assemble hygiene kits for a local clinic.

Many volunteers were required to make an event on the scale of Summerfest successful. Volunteers helped with the service project and guiding performers to where they needed to go. Many of them signed up to help with people of a certain country. Samantha Carver volunteered to assist the Thai performers.

“We had a couple meetings to go over the schedule but it’s been smooth going,” Carver said. “It’s been really great, the dancers are enthusiastic and it’s a good time.”

The night ended with a parade and dance party near the Beehive Pavillion. Summerfest occurred from July 8-13.