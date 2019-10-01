Pianist Del Parkinson – “With a Song in My Heart”

On Saturday, the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Center for the Performing Arts filled with spectators from ages 19 to 93, waiting for the entrance of the man they’d come to see.

On the simple stage sat a grand piano, shining and black. On the right sat a screen, with the words, “With a Song in My Heart,” the theme of the night’s recital.

The performer found center stage and took a bow. Applause ensued.

Del Parkinson began his piano artistry at age five in Blackfoot, Idaho, later receiving a doctorate of music degree from Indiana University Bloomington and a postgraduate diploma from The Julliard School. He has performed with several groups and symphonies throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.

He taught piano at Ricks College for eight years and now serves as a professor of piano at Boise State University.

Though his skills are apparent through degrees, awards and experience, Parkinson still finds ways to keep the humor and stay humble.

In regards to his chosen theme, “With a Song in My Heart,” he reassures the audience that his singing is not as credible as his piano playing.

“To give you an idea of how bad my singing voice is,” Parkinson said, “if I sing in the shower, the hot water shuts off.”

Luckily, Parkinson proved his expert piano skills to be superior to his alleged singing. All songs were played without a sheet or score before him. His fingers either fluttered over or hammered on the melody and its complementary piano keys. In a song where the notes ran fast, what seemed like chaos at first eventually found sweet resolve.

He filled the first half of the concert with classical artists, namely Robert Schumann, Frédéric Chopin and Franz Liszt.

Before each piece, he brought the composers to life through his own knowledge and a PowerPoint display, explaining how they became successful artists, and how their music changed the music world.

“The artwork was amazing; very well done,” said Benton Marcum, a BYU-Pathway graduate soon to start at BYU-Idaho. “He made you understand the pieces so you could appreciate it more when you listen to it.”

Parkinson then left the classics and moved to American musicals, namely Sound of Music, Porgy and Bess, West Side Story and other various arrangements by George Gershwin.