Piano-playing siblings, The 5 Browns, perform at BYU-Idaho

The 5 Browns performed classical music pieces on the piano Friday in the John W. Hart Building Auditorium.

The group consists of the five Brown siblings: Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae. Often, all five siblings would perform together, but some songs were performed by only a few of the siblings, including solo performances.

Ryan Brown performed two solo performances, including “The Factory” and “The Melancholy,” which he composed himself over a six-month period. Many audience members said this was their favorite part of the performance.

Camila Venegas, a junior studying public health, said she most enjoyed “The Melancholy.”

“It was very short but beautiful, and that is my favorite piece right there,” said Venegas.

Tatiania Lessaos, a senior studying communication, also enjoyed “The Melancholy” the most out of the entire show.

“That was one of the best ones,” Lessaos said. “It was so well synchronized with the next song, and it was so beautiful.”

The 5 Browns performed 12 songs, including “Symphony No. Five.,” “Sonata for Two Pianos,” “Flight of the Bumblebee,”” Jeux d’eau,” “Malaguena from Andalucia Suite,” “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Star Wars: Suite for Five Pianos,” “The Factory,” “Rondo Alla Turca,” “Nocturne,” “Clair de Lune” and “The Firebird.”

