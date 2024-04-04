Pick Me Up is scheduled to open its second location in Rexburg on Friday, providing free 24-ounce sodas to visitors between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The establishment will be housed in the former Sonic location at 210 N 2nd East and will feature a drive-through, a lobby and a playground.

Lexi Johnson, the general manager of the new store and a student at BYU-Idaho, shared her excitement about the opening.

“I literally love working here,” Johnson said. “It’s so much fun. I make people’s day, I have dance parties, I drink soda and I give people soda. We plan to hold regular events and activities for both students and moms with their kiddos.”

With a diverse menu of sodas and a focus on customer service, Pick Me Up Drinks seeks to emulate the success of its existing locations. Johnson, who has experience managing another branch in the chain, emphasized the goal of creating an inviting and enjoyable atmosphere for patrons.

The addition in Rexburg represents the 14th establishment under the ownership of Zac and Amy Martin, broadening the chain’s footprint across Utah and Idaho.

Despite its growth, the franchise strives to keep a consistent menu and pricing structure across all locations. The new Rexburg store’s hours will mirror those of its counterparts, opening at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays with adjusted weekend hours.

