Pickleball tournament at BYU-I

On March 27, BYU-Idaho concluded its pickleball league in the John W. Hart Building.

Pickleball was one of the main sports held over the fifth and final session of recreation sports during winter semester. The league’s playoffs occurred in the auxiliary gyms of the Hart Building for both doubles and singles.

Students were able to play in teams with any combination of male and female players. The doubles tournament began at 6 p.m. and finished before the singles tournament began at 8:30 p.m.

Though pickleball may be an unknown sport for many people, it has been around for nearly 60 years. According to USA Pickleball, the game was invented by three dads in the summer of 1965 near Seattle, Washington.

Pickleball has increased in popularity greatly during the last decade, with the greatest increase seen just last year in 2020.

“I grew up playing pickleball since it’s actually taught in elementary school P.E. classes in Utah,” said Jessica Goettsche, a junior studying therapeutic recreation. “I was surprised when I learned that pickleball was not a very commonly known sport.”

Similar to tennis, pickleball is played using paddles to hit a plastic ball back and forth across a net in an attempt to score points against the opposing team or player. The court is smaller than a regulation tennis court but has similar lines and markings. With a smaller court, players must rely more on techniques and footwork.

“I like pickleball because it is a sport that relies on technical skill rather than athletics,” said Christian Bickmore, a junior studying biomedical science. “The biggest challenge for me is consistency.”

Pickleball is a great sport for those who have never played before and for those who compete at a higher level. The basics of the sport are relatively easy to grasp, but constant success can be hard to achieve. For newcomers to the sport, Bickmore recommends working on fundamentals and learning good positioning on the court.

RecSports gave students the opportunity to show what they were made of when it comes to this increasingly popular sport. As the winter months transition into spring, pickleball can be a wonderful addition to anyone’s choice of fun, physical activities.