Ping Pong returns to BYU-Idaho

BYU-Idaho invites students to play ping pong every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the John W. Hart Building. Tables, paddles and balls are all provided on the second floor of the building. Students can bring their own equipment if desired.

The on-campus ping pong club is completely student-based. There is no captain or sole player running the club, and all students are welcome to play.

Harold Rose, a faculty member in University Resources, provides help and accessibility to the club. Rose supervises bowling, roller skating and the games in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

Rose calls the ping pong club “a great team-building activity,” that students can “show and share their talents with others.”

Rose suggests that people of all skill levels should take part in this free, walk-on campus club. He shared that those already skilled are willing and ready to teach beginners to the sport.

“The two most important things to me is that (students) learn something new and that they make new friends,” Rose said.

According to Rose, the variety of people attending the ping pong club has resulted in new friendships.

Cody Webb, a sophomore majoring in general studies, said, “Ping pong has helped me to overcome the barrier of talking to new people because the reward of playing is greater than the fear of talking to new people.”

According to Serenity Health, there are a variety of ways to play the sport. This includes “two-on-two” and “round the world ping pong,” which can involve several people.

The opportunity is now open to any and every student to join the ping pong club. Depending on the amount of participants, tournaments and prizes are available.