Pioneer Days celebration returns to St. Anthony

North Bridge Street in Saint Anthony Idaho where a portion of the parade with take place. Image Credit: Jake Weaver

Fremont County Pioneer Days returns July 20-25 to St. Anthony, Idaho, with six days of rodeos, a parade, a production of "Annie," a fun run and other activities celebrating one of eastern Idaho's longest-running traditions.

The annual celebration brings together residents, visitors and former community members for nearly a week of activities honoring the area's pioneer heritage. According to Tom Jacobsen, Pioneer Days committee chairman, the Saturday parade draws more than 15,000 attendees each year and is one of the celebration's biggest attractions.

"I love how the community comes together to celebrate those that came before and paved the way for us," said Jacobsen.

Freemont County Fairgrounds front gate, where the Pioneer Days Rodeo will take place. Image credit: Jake Weaver

This year's celebration marks the 97th year of Fremont County Pioneer Days. The tradition began back in 1929 after community leaders in Saint Anthony and Rexburg agreed that St. Anthony would host Pioneer Day celebrations while Rexburg would continue hosting Fourth of July festivities.

Kyra Hall, a junior studying communication with an emphasis in public relations, said that she had never attended Pioneer Days before, but was impressed by what they had to offer.

"I think it's an awesome event that they're putting together, and the amount of activities that they're putting together and their hard work has been really great," Hall said.

Pioneer Days runs July 20-25 at locations throughout St. Anthony, Idaho. Tickets for performances of "Annie" are $10, while rodeo admission is $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 7-17. A full schedule of events is available on the Fremont County Pioneer Days website.