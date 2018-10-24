Pipe bomb packages sent to homes of government officials

This morning mysterious packages with suspected explosive devices were found at the homes of former president Barack Obama and former first lady Hilary Clinton.

According to the Independent , a package was sent to the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton in Chappaqua, New York where it was intercepted by secret service agents. This package was investigated by police and found to be a pipe bomb constructed of wire and explosive powder.

Another similar package was also sent to the home of former U.S. president Barack Obama’s home in Northwest, Washington D.C. before being intercepted by law enforcement.

It was originally reported that a package addressed to the White House was intercepted by Secret Service but on twitter said, “At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages – one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect.”

According to the Independent, other packages were delivered to CNN headquarters in Manhattan, the office building of Democratic Senator Kamala Harris and the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper in California, the offices of Debbie Wasserman Schultz addressed to former attorney general Eric Holder in Florida, the offices of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the the Congressional mail facility in D.C.

All packages are believed to be linked with a bomb sent to billionaire philanthropist George Soros’s home on October 22.