Pirates of Penzance rocks the ship

A line stretched through the Eliza R. Snow building as students attempted to get their tickets for a sold-out showing of the Pirates of Penzance. Some students were forced to get stand–by tickets and hope they would be able to get in.

The Pirates of Penzance follows Frederic, a young man who mistakenly gets put in a band of pirates. He becomes the best pirate he can, calling himself the “slave of duty.”

“The choreography was great,” said audience member Jodie Andreason. “The talent was really high.”

The BYU-Idaho production is an operatic comedy, interacting with fans when possible. At times the cast members waved at audience members, and later the lyrics of songs were put on a screen, allowing people to sing along.

The performance also included an Elvis Presley impression by Michael Seare, a senior majoring in vocal performance, who played Frederic. Senior Patrick Carlile, the assistant director majoring in theatre studies, said Seare did the Presley impression during his audition, helping him attain the role.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Maxwell Wimmer, a junior majoring in social work. “It’s a little different.”

Director Richard Clifford may not have been going for different, but that’s what he got.

“There was a lot of guys in it, which is something you don’t always see,” said audience member Joline Nissen.

The cast and crew went to McDonald’s following their final performance to celebrate and reminisce.