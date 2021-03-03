Plane crash claims BYU-I student’s life

Mario Francisco Henriquez died Feb. 20 due to a fatal plane incident. Three others also died in the accident. They were not students and remain unnamed. One survivor remains in the hospital, according to an email from BYU-Idaho’s Dean of Students.

Henriquez lived in El Salvador and attended BYU-I online. He was majoring in professional studies.

He served a mission in the El Salvador San Salvador West/Belize Mission from April 2011 to September 2018 according to the same email. An obituary has not yet been published.

Scroll shares prayers and condolences with Henriquez’s surviving friends and family during this difficult time.