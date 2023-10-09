BYU-Idaho teaches astronomy through a projector screening nebulas, constellations, planets and black holes at the Planetarium.

Shayley Brower, the student running the presentation, asked if anyone in the audience studied physics. Students with different majors filled most of the crowd.

Brower revealed the crab nebula filling the dome-shaped ceiling and constellations through our galaxy.

Crowds gathered in anticipation of the opening event. Tickets to the Planetarium show sell for $2.

“Cephas constellation looks like a house, but the Greeks depicted him as a strong man,” Brower said.

The two projectors switched to a video of the “Violent Universe.”

“If a black hole enters our solar system, it could end Earth or bring catastrophic meteors from the Kuiper belt into our atmosphere.” said the narrator. “Fortunately for us, no black hole has been near our solar system.”

Under the direction of the Planetarium organizer McNeil, Brower set up the presentation event and it was a success.

A new show, “Black Holes,” premiered on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Planetarium is located in the George S. Romney Building at BYU-I.

The Planetarium uses Digi-star 7. This software provides screening with audio testing and sound systems.