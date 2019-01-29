Planning and zoning: proposal of new apartments

Sharing is caring!











A planning and zoning meeting took place on Thursday, Jan. 17, resulting in a proposed zone change of boundaries being addressed in the next City Council meeting.

Local business owner Bron Leatham of Leatham Development LLC and city attorney Stephen Zollinger proposed that an area of land near 250 East and Seventh North be used to build new apartment complexes to help the community expand.

The planning and zoning commissioners agreed to support the proposal. It will be presented in the next City Council meeting on Feb. 6.

A few members of the public got up to state their opinions approval or neutrality to the proposal, but the majority that spoke opposed.

Some of the reasons that were brought up for being against the proposal were children’s safety and an increase in traffic in the area that the new apartments would be built.

Resident Shar-A-Lynn Randall said that apartments should not be brought in until the road can be fixed.

Cyndi Cooper, a professor at BYU-Idaho, stated her concerns about how the traffic would not allow her to let her kids play in their front yard.

Resident Natalie Eysser said, “I would like to see Rexburg grow, but in a manner that is thought out well.”

At the end of the meeting, Leatham got back up and added that he and Ryan Johnson wanted to pay for the construction.

Idaho Falls resident Blake Jolley, vice president of Connect Engineering, got up following Leatham and said, “This is one of the best meetings I’ve attended.” He went on to say that it was because of the little contention that occurred.

Zollinger said they plan construction in the city during the seven-week break of the university, when “65 percent of the population leaves town.”