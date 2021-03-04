Planning on student teaching? Things you need to know

Bruce Cook has been the director of Field Services for five years. He is passionate and excited about working with students. Cook is well-acquainted and educated on his role to help students succeed.

“Before I was at BYU-Idaho, I was working at Madison School District as a director over district projects, and then I was a school principal,” Cook said. “It prepared me for this. I got a lot of contacts and I know what student teaching needs to look like from both ends.”

Cook broke down what Field Services does and how it can help students.

“Field Services offers services to all of the teacher education practicums and mostly student teaching,” Cook explained. “That’s what we mean when we’re talking about field. They’re out in the schools, out away from campus in the teaching field, getting experience like an internship.”

Students will be given the opportunity to shadow a teacher they’ve been assigned to. During their student teaching, they will be able to work on their teacher-presence, how to discipline children and how to run and teach a classroom of their own.

“We want them to do all of that during student teaching because they have a mentor-teacher in the classroom that can help guide, teach and mentor them if they need it,” Cook said.

Field Services makes it possible for education majors to fulfill their practicums and graduate.

“We provide a few things that all education students need,” Cook said. “We provide fingerprinting services, we house all of the students’ records from their practicums and everything until they graduate so they can get certified, and we place students in different schools and classrooms to be able to do their student teaching.”

Field Services work to give their students success by providing opportunities out in the teaching field. Cook shared a story about a student who recently went through the student teaching program, completed all her Field Services qualifications and is now teaching at a junior high school in Rexburg.

One piece of advice Cook would give to education students would be to reference the Field Services website in order to complete all the necessary requirements to complete practicums and student teaching.

Students are encouraged to call, email or meet in person with Field Services to know what requirements must be fulfilled.

Students can visit the Field Services office in Hinckley 325 of the Gordon B. Hinckley Building from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.