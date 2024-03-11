Community members and students made personal herb gardens on Friday from 6–8 p.m. at the BYU-Idaho Plant Shop DIY workshop.

Each participant was given one pot and five to seven herbs to build their garden. Students could fill out blank plant labels to identify plants in their gardens.

Wheelbarrows and large containers were filled with loose dirt available for students to add to their pot to fill their garden.

The workshop was held in the Ezra Taft Benson Building in room 275 and cost $14.99 plus tax.

Plant Shop Manager and TA for the practicum class Sierra Brazell said all the herb plants used for the workshop were grown at BYU-I.

Some plants were grown in the school’s greenhouses and others were donated from another horticulture class on campus.

“We have another class that is also growing herbs for us, and they donated a lot of their stuff to this particular DIY night,” Brazell said. “We were just able to come together for this one. We also sell herbs in our plant shop around this time and were growing some for that purpose.”

Students could choose from plants like basil, cilantro, dill, fennel, thyme, mint, chives and more to make their garden.

“(The plant shop) has varieties that you can’t find in the store, and it’s super awesome that you can see all those different things we have,” Brazell said. “We want to show people that there’s more than just the basics of what you can get in the store.”

The plant shop hosts two to three workshops a semester to get students and community members to come and work with plants.

Jake Pehrson, a greenhouse worker and senior studying horticulture, helped with Friday’s DIY workshop and said he was excited for students to get out of the winter weather to work with plants.

“It’s very cathartic,” Pehrson said. “There’s a lot of proven medical benefits about working with plants, especially in horticulture therapy — they relieve stress”

McKadee Stolworthy, a student studying biomedical science, and Naomi Nicholls, a student studying social work, participated in the workshop after Stolworthy saw a sign advertising as she walked to class.

Stolworthy and Nicholls enjoyed growing plants before coming to school and were happy the workshops were offered to maintain that connection to them.

“I think it’s so fun that (these workshops are) not closed off to just horticulture majors,” Stolworthy said. “I love plants, flowers and farming… Just because that’s not what I’m majoring in doesn’t mean that I don’t love to do it.”

Nicholls also grew up working with plants in home gardens and found it difficult to come to Rexburg where there are few places to be with plants.

“I always had a backyard that I think outside of playing and like a garden growing,” Nicholls said. “It’s hard for me to come to Rexburg where we live in very high-density housing. It’s so nice that there’s a place within walking distance where people can have a different environment than anywhere else on campus, especially in the wintertime when it’s hard to go outside.”

Along with the workshop, the shop also offered after-hours shopping for people. This was the first time this shopping was offered as the shop is usually closed during workshop time.

“We want to show people what these plants can do for them,” Brazell said. “We want them to have fun, and we want to make plants fun as a lot of people only know really about the plants that they eat or the plants they see outside. We want to show them that there’s a whole other world and there are so many fun things you can do with plants, even if it’s just something as simple as planting an herb garden.”

Brazell and Pehrson also encouraged students who enjoy these workshops to join the Metus Topiaria Gardening Society.

The society meets weekly on Fridays at 6 p.m. and provides numerous workshops throughout the semester.

“We do a whole range of stuff,” Brazell said. “Sometimes the workshops are a little bit more educational because we can get a little bit more time one-on-one with people that way. Next week, the society will host a workshop for students to make kokedama balls with little crocus bulbs inside of them.”

To learn more about the society, click here.

Check out the plant shop’s Instagram for more information on future workshops.