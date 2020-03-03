Playing Bach backward

On March 13, the community has the opportunity to see their fellow colleagues perform self-composed pieces. Admission is free, and the recital will be held in the Recital Hall in the Eliza R. Snow Center at 6 p.m.

Each semester a recital featuring BYU-Idaho’s young composers is held by the Student Composers Society. This society meets every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and welcomes all students. Alex Watson, a junior studying musical arts and president of the society, said that around half of the students are not music students.

The recital is very experimental. These compositions play with experimentation and stretching boundaries. Students take classical music and turn it on its head, like the student that will be playing a Bach piece backward. Watson himself will play a 12 tone roulette piece. This is a 20th-century technique where the artist must play all of the other notes on the piano before playing the same note.

Watson invites all to come to experience the recital. He says it is a very unique event.

“It’s just a fun time,” Watson said. “It might not be to your taste, but it’s unforgettable. If you are willing to bend your brain, come. If you are looking to experience something you haven’t experienced before, come. If you are looking to enjoy yourself, come. If you are open-minded, come.”

For more information click here.

