Playing toward a lifetime of success

For American youth, sports can be a way to escape the stresses of life. Sports can allow participants to get exercise while also doing something enjoyable.

But is that it, or are there life lessons that can be taken away from these activities?

Logan Buchanan, a senior studying communication, believes that sports can teach valuable lessons that can be applied well after the final whistle has been blown. He addressed this belief by creating a sports magazine for his senior project.

Buchanan’s inspiration came as he thought about a quote from Kobe Bryant, who once said, “Sports is the greatest metaphor we have for life.”

This quote got Buchanan thinking about his own life. In the magazine, Buchanan mentions that some of the most important life lessons he has learned have come from sports.

Buchanan set out to interview high school athletes from across southeastern Idaho. He made a goal to create a magazine that focused on the lessons that these students learned.

“High school is a critical time in a person’s life,” Buchanan wrote in his magazine. “They are figuring out who they are and how they fit in the world. It is a time of big decisions and crucial learning.”

Buchanan reached out to local high schools and asked them to help find student-athletes who they felt embodied their high school.

Buchanan interviewed eight athletes, each one providing him with a new lesson.

“Each one of the stories was fun to write because they are all just so unique,” Buchanan said.

Lessons that Buchanan wrote about included becoming a leader, overcoming obstacles and working with a team.

Sera Palmer, a freshman at BYU-I majoring in general studies, viewed Buchanan’s magazine.

Palmer mentioned that her favorite story was about Tia Johansen, a soccer goalkeeper who attends Sugar-Salem High School.

Johansen’s story included multiple examples of overcoming adversity in her life.

For Buchanan, the biggest challenge in creating the magazine was the design process.

“I have never, in-depth, designed something from scratch before,” Buchanan said. “So that was difficult, trying to jump through those hoops and whatnot, but we got it done.”

The most meaningful moment for Buchanan was being able to present the magazine to the athletes’ families.

“A couple of parents reached out to me and expressed how grateful they were to be a part of this process,” Buchanan said. “I got to know them pretty well. So, I would say that one of the more meaningful things was building those relationships.”

Buchanan printed his magazine and displayed it at BYU-I’s Communication Department Senior Showcase.

“Some of the biggest life lessons I have learned, I learned from sports,” Buchanan wrote. “And it turns out, I’m not the only one who has learned lessons, like these, from sports.”