Poetry Place: Never thought I’d like trees

Mary Oliver, in A Poetry Handbook, said, “Poetry is a life-cherishing force. For poems are not words, after all, but fires for the cold, ropes let down to the lost, something as necessary as bread in the pockets of the hungry.”
Each week, the BYU-Idaho Scroll will be publishing poems submitted by students, faculty and members of the community to the Scroll newspaper and Scroll website.
The first poetry submission is from a member of the Scroll staff. If anyone would like to see their own poetry published, please submit your work to the Editor-in-chief at scrolleditor@byui.edu.
never thought i’d love trees
by Christian Anderson
she smells good
he’s loud
that tree outside the study’s doors is crooked,
was it planted that way? i doubt it.
its so small, compared to the overpowering and
large brother/sister seated so temperate and close.
it‘s small
crooked
why is it there.
i wonder if its tired of the wind, or its
brother or sister nestled near,
criticizing it. i mean
its a tree, it can’t help it right
i’m tired
i’m crooked
i feel small
insignificant
that tree is so strong, the wind, brutal to
say the least,
is about to rip the
roots from the soil
but that tree is immovable.
my roots feel weathered.
i like this tree,
i’m sure we’d get along