Poetry Place: Never thought I’d like trees

Mary Oliver, in A Poetry Handbook, said, “Poetry is a life-cherishing force. For poems are not words, after all, but fires for the cold, ropes let down to the lost, something as necessary as bread in the pockets of the hungry.”

Each week, the BYU-Idaho Scroll will be publishing poems submitted by students, faculty and members of the community to the Scroll newspaper and Scroll website.

The first poetry submission is from a member of the Scroll staff. If anyone would like to see their own poetry published, please submit your work to the Editor-in-chief at scrolleditor@byui.edu.

never thought i’d love trees

by Christian Anderson

she smells good

he’s loud

that tree outside the study’s doors is crooked,

was it planted that way? i doubt it.

its so small, compared to the overpowering and

large brother/sister seated so temperate and close.

it‘s small

crooked

why is it there.

i wonder if its tired of the wind, or its

brother or sister nestled near,

criticizing it. i mean

its a tree, it can’t help it right

i’m tired

i’m crooked

i feel small

insignificant

that tree is so strong, the wind, brutal to

say the least,

is about to rip the

roots from the soil

but that tree is immovable.

my roots feel weathered.

i like this tree,

i’m sure we’d get along