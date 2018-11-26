Poetry Place

thanks, part 3 by k.
the day the stranger
became a friend, the
sun gleaned and rose
delicately above the horizon.
the wind brought brush
on the sand as it carried
new smells, sound, and warmth,
familiar in a smile.
one time we sat adjacent, and unfamiliar, she shared words, formed moments in my heart.
we sat across, in a secret room,
and connected more by how we felt than what was said.
happy faces, found content in a boring tour and
mediocre lunch.
and from these profound and
innocent scenes, to the
same sun and same wind
covering our footsteps,
side by side, where we walked, polaroid in hand.
it is all i could ask for.
she is no longer that stranger,
no longer a stranger.
we belong to eachother.
she is my friend.
thank you.
for every single moment.
