Poetry workshop serves many purposes

Students at BYU-Idaho gather every week for a poetry workshop, where they learn poetry tools, develop creativity and soothe stress and worries through connecting with their emotions and other people.

According to the school website, the Poetry Workshop is open every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building, room 323. There, anybody can learn and develop poetry skills, create pieces and share their work with others.

Joseph Eldredge, a sophomore studying humanities and the workshop’s facilitator of discussion, opens the meeting each week by teaching the participants a new word. He explains the different meanings behind it, and the participants then write a few verses using the new word and its different connotations.

They also learn different poetry styles and other tools to develop their skills, such as how to find inspiration and new meanings to words.

Besides learning and developing poetry skills, students can also develop the ability to process emotions and develop friendships.

“Poetry is a way of finding our voice and describing what we feel, it’s a coping mechanism,” Eldredge said. “It’s also a way to connect with other people and develop sympathy.”

However, according to Sofia Nagliati, a senior studying psychology, poetry can be difficult and requires several skills.

“Writing poems is hard because there are so many rules and different things you must think about,” Nagliati said. “I think it’s as hard as writing music.”

With or without skills, voicing one’s feelings can be hard, but Eldredge invites everyone to come to the workshop because “no one can write poetry like you can write poetry.”

“If you feel like you can’t write it out, just come and get inspired,” Eldredge said. “The more you are around it, the more you will start noticing poetry in your life.”