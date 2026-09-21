Police arrest individual after stabbing Saturday night

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested a suspect for aggravated battery after responding to a stabbing at a residence on South Second East.

According to a Facebook post made by the Rexburg Police Department at 12:40 a.m., Officers received a report on the stabbing, where the victim was found with "significant lacerations."

The victim was taken for medical treatment and is stable.

According to the post, police identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, charging the individual with aggravated battery.

No further updates have been made regarding this incident.