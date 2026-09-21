Police arrest individual after stabbing Saturday night

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested a suspect for aggravated battery after responding to a stabbing at a residence on South Second East.
According to a Facebook post made by the Rexburg Police Department at 12:40 a.m., Officers received a report on the stabbing, where the victim was found with "significant lacerations."
The victim was taken for medical treatment and is stable.
According to the post, police identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, charging the individual with aggravated battery.
No further updates have been made regarding this incident.
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Copy Editor
Isabella Garn is a senior at BYU-Idaho, aiming to graduate at the end of 2026 with a Bachelors in Communications with an emphasis in Journalism. She has been writing for the Scroll since 2025, and is currently a copy editor. Her keen eye for detail makes her perfect for her position. Her love for reporting started her freshman year at BYUI, and has only grown since. Her goal as a reporter is to cover the stories that need to be heard, no matter how buried the facts may be.
Isabella can be reached at car23027@byui.edu for any and all inquires.
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