UPDATE: Police thank all for help in finding missing man

Captain Gary Hagen of the Rexburg Police Department released a statement after Rex Price, a missing man, was found by family members.

“Thanks for all of your assistance to those of you who put this out,” Hagen said.

Original Story

The Rexburg Police Department is asking for help in locating a man missing since Saturday night.

Rex Price, 35, was last seen in the area of North 3rd East, according to a Rexburg Police Department Facebook post. He has a history of mental health problems and may not communicate.

Police describe Price as approximately 6’1″ and 200 pounds with brown hair and wears glasses. He might be wearing a dark coat and a beanie and carrying a backpack.

Temperatures over the past 48 hours have dropped to below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.