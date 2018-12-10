Police find large amount of drugs leading to arrest of four BYU-Idaho students

Four BYU-Idaho students were arrested Friday, Dec. 7 after police discovered large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and THC cartages along with other drugs and paraphernalia.
Police initially received a call around 3 p.m. from the manager, who said they smelled the odor of what they believed to be marijuana at The Gates apartments located at 370 West Seventh South.
When police arrived they also smelled the odor and obtained a search warrant for an apartment in building two, according to Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman. When police entered the apartment, Turman said they found “substantial amounts” of drugs and paraphernalia.
“They were definitely selling and distributing,” Turman said.
According to police, approximately 80 vape cartages containing THC were recovered. Police allegedly found cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana in large bags as well as smaller amounts ready for distribution. Police said they seized prescription medications believed to be Ritalin and Adderall. Police also took multiple phones as well as laptops into evidence.
Police arrested Trey A. Hill, 21, and Dallin Elliot, 20, on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Additionally, two students who did not live in the apartment were arrested for misdemeanor drug charges.
It’s expected that Hill and Elliot will be arraigned in court this week.
Sad to see this sort of thing at BYU-I. Marijuana and muschrooms are one thing, but cocaine is another. I’m more sympathetic to users, but I feel dealers are doing great harm to themselves and others. Especially those that deal hard drugs. It’s hard for me to have any sympathy for them if they’re dealing and harming others by distributing. Hopefully they get some serious prison time. It’s predatorial in nature to be dealing. Perhaps this is a tough lesson in accountability for them. You can be a good example, or a good warning in life.
Where is Elliot from?
Multiple students using both legal and illegal drugs at BYU-I.They cover themselves up and get ecclesiastical endorsements like nobody’s business. While out there many long to be having the BYU-I experience these students are legitimately “wasting”.
My son was not able to attend BYU Provo because he did not meet the standard for a temple recommend. The ecclesiastical recommend somehow is higher than temple recommend so he ended up in Utah State. Oh he surprises that he find out his LDS friend had. Sex drug and rock and roll then lie to the bishop then go on their mission. Luckily I taught him right he still hold on to the iron rod.
Funke! Jesus is Lord! So this is how they want to use their life?A
Smart boys! Move to California we’ll have jobs waiting for you. Get out of that awful school
This is why California is in economic shambles
Aweful people are everywhere even in church but we cannot blame it on church or school
LOL the comment above is hilarious. what makes you think they want a 9-5 job when their “entrepreneurial” endeavors have made them a hefty amount to the extent of risking expulsion from the university?