Police find large amount of drugs leading to arrest of four BYU-Idaho students

Four BYU-Idaho students were arrested Friday, Dec. 7 after police discovered large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and THC cartages along with other drugs and paraphernalia.

Police initially received a call around 3 p.m. from the manager, who said they smelled the odor of what they believed to be marijuana at The Gates apartments located at 370 West Seventh South.

When police arrived they also smelled the odor and obtained a search warrant for an apartment in building two, according to Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman. When police entered the apartment, Turman said they found “substantial amounts” of drugs and paraphernalia.

“They were definitely selling and distributing,” Turman said.

According to police, approximately 80 vape cartages containing THC were recovered. Police allegedly found cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana in large bags as well as smaller amounts ready for distribution. Police said they seized prescription medications believed to be Ritalin and Adderall. Police also took multiple phones as well as laptops into evidence.

Police arrested Trey A. Hill, 21, and Dallin Elliot, 20, on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Additionally, two students who did not live in the apartment were arrested for misdemeanor drug charges.

It’s expected that Hill and Elliot will be arraigned in court this week.