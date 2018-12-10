Police find large amount of drugs leading to arrest of four BYU-Idaho students

by | Dec 10, 2018 | News | 9 comments

Police find large amount of drugs leading to arrest of four BYU-Idaho students
Sharing is caring!

Four BYU-Idaho students were arrested Friday, Dec. 7 after police discovered large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and THC cartages along with other drugs and paraphernalia.

Police initially received a call around 3 p.m. from the manager, who said they smelled the odor of what they believed to be marijuana at The Gates apartments located at 370 West Seventh South.

When police arrived they also smelled the odor and obtained a search warrant for an apartment in building two, according to Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman. When police entered the apartment, Turman said they found “substantial amounts” of drugs and paraphernalia.

“They were definitely selling and distributing,” Turman said.

According to police, approximately 80 vape cartages containing THC were recovered. Police allegedly found cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana in large bags as well as smaller amounts ready for distribution. Police said they seized prescription medications believed to be Ritalin and Adderall. Police also took multiple phones as well as laptops into evidence.

Police arrested Trey A. Hill, 21, and Dallin Elliot, 20, on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Additionally, two students who did not live in the apartment were arrested for misdemeanor drug charges.

It’s expected that Hill and Elliot will be arraigned in court this week.

 

Trey A. Hill, 21
Dallin Elliot, 20
Courtesy Rexburg Police Department
Courtesy Rexburg Police Department
Conner Pearson scroll photography
IMG_7406

Sharing is caring!

9 Comments

  1. Dan
    Dan on December 10, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Sad to see this sort of thing at BYU-I. Marijuana and muschrooms are one thing, but cocaine is another. I’m more sympathetic to users, but I feel dealers are doing great harm to themselves and others. Especially those that deal hard drugs. It’s hard for me to have any sympathy for them if they’re dealing and harming others by distributing. Hopefully they get some serious prison time. It’s predatorial in nature to be dealing. Perhaps this is a tough lesson in accountability for them. You can be a good example, or a good warning in life.

    Reply
  2. c
    c on December 10, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Where is Elliot from?

    Reply
  3. Adriana
    Adriana on December 10, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Multiple students using both legal and illegal drugs at BYU-I.They cover themselves up and get ecclesiastical endorsements like nobody’s business. While out there many long to be having the BYU-I experience these students are legitimately “wasting”.

    Reply
    • Spencer
      Spencer on December 10, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      My son was not able to attend BYU Provo because he did not meet the standard for a temple recommend. The ecclesiastical recommend somehow is higher than temple recommend so he ended up in Utah State. Oh he surprises that he find out his LDS friend had. Sex drug and rock and roll then lie to the bishop then go on their mission. Luckily I taught him right he still hold on to the iron rod.

      Reply
  4. Austin
    Austin on December 10, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Funke! Jesus is Lord! So this is how they want to use their life?A

    Reply
  5. Ryan
    Ryan on December 10, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Smart boys! Move to California we’ll have jobs waiting for you. Get out of that awful school

    Reply
    • Pete
      Pete on December 10, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      This is why California is in economic shambles

      Reply
    • Harish
      Harish on December 10, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Aweful people are everywhere even in church but we cannot blame it on church or school

      Reply
  6. Jon
    Jon on December 10, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    LOL the comment above is hilarious. what makes you think they want a 9-5 job when their “entrepreneurial” endeavors have made them a hefty amount to the extent of risking expulsion from the university?

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *