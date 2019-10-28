Police find missing BYU-Idaho student last seen on Thursday

UPDATE

James Vasseur was found deceased this afternoon. We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends.

The Rexburg Police Department is asking for help locating a BYU-Idaho student last seen on Thursday.

According to a Rexburg Police Department Facebook post, James Spencer Vasseur may be suicidal and reportedly was last seen on the evening of Oct. 24. He is listed as a student at BYU-I on their directory.

Police say Vasseur does not own a car and his phone has been turned off.

He is described as 5′ 10″ weighing approximately 135 lbs with brown eyes and short brown hair. When last seen, Vasseur was wearing a black and grey hoodie, dark jeans and possibly brown shoes.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Vasseur or has possible information on where to find him is encouraged to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208)-359-3008.

BYU-I officials did not return a request for comment.