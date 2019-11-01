Police hold press conference regarding officer-involved shooting

On Oct. 29, the Rexburg Police Department held a press conference about the officer-involved shooting on Oct. 22.
Chief Shane Turman reported that at 12:55 a.m. a woman called Madison County dispatch center requesting officers stating that “her boyfriend was trying to kill himself,” and identified him as 22-year-old Ashtyne Lane Whiting.
An officer arrived at the apartment at 12:58 a.m. The officer asked the woman where Whiting was.
Seconds later, a car began to approach the scene at what was described as a “very high rate of speed.”
The woman identified the driver as Whiting.
Turman then have the timeline of events, explaining the driver turned the vehicle while revving the engine several times. He proceeded to reverse, “screech” the tires and accelerated toward the area where the officer and caller were speaking.
Continuing, Turman said the officer feared for his safety and the safety of the caller. The officer fired several rounds at the approaching vehicle, which stopped in the driveway. The officer fired four more bullets toward the vehicle.
“This all (occurred) in less than one minute,” Turman said.
Whiting was hit by one bullet in the upper left shoulder as well as a bullet grazing his calf.
“Backup officers arrived, and the suspect (was) then taken into custody,” said Turnman. “Officers called for an ambulance, which arrived moments later.”
Whiting was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital and released later that day.
Whiting had been cited for driving under the influence but could be charged with more when the investigation is concluded.