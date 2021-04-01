Police log: A bad week for potatoes

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Potato prowler

“Madison County Deputies asked Rexburg Police Department to assist with a suspicious subject prowling around vehicles at a potato warehouse in the county’s jurisdiction. Person was contacted who was currently a suspended driver. Person was cited. Person was given to Madison County Deputies.”

Reckless driving

“While on routine patrol, Officers observed a white sedan driving recklessly in the parking lot of Cal Ranch. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver was cited for reckless driving.”

Potato truck accident

“Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a potato truck. Police responded and collected photographs and information. Unit 1 had been making a turn at an intersection and struck Unit 2 which was on the street Unit 1 was turning onto. Both vehicles had minor damage. Police facilitated the exchange of information and cleared.”

Complaint backfired

“Police responded to the area of North 1st East in reference to an unwanted subject. Police arrived and made contact with the complainant and the suspect. The suspect was removed from the area and then police went back to speak with the complainant and detected the odor of marijuana in the apartment. The complainant was cited for misdemeanor possession and paraphernalia.”