POLICE LOG: A loose moose

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is a public record.

Summer sales

“Police were requested to return a phone call to a citizen who wanted to report a door to door salesman, and wanted to know if that was allowed due to COVID19.”

A very short police chase

“Police stopped a vehicle because the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and they had an active warrant out of Bonneville County. During the initial contact of the stop the driver attempted to drive off. Police were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and arrest them. A police K9 was contacted and a K9 search was conducted. The K9 alerted on the vehicle and upon a search of the vehicle police located drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. The driver was arrested on the warrant, resisting and obstruction, felony drug possession, and drug paraphernalia.”

Missing wallet

“Complainant called to report a missing wallet.”

Found wallet

“Police retrieved a found wallet. Police made contact with the owner and they arrived at the police department to collect the wallet. The owner of the wallet went through it and everything appeared to be there.”

Singing in Rexburg

“Officers were called to the area of 2nd S in reference to someone possibly singing. Upon our arrival, it was found that a group of people were just singing at an adjacent apartment building.”

Loose moose

“Police received a report of a moose on the loose near Casper and Pioneer Rd. Police followed the Moose, contacted Fish and Game, who arrived, and tranquilized the moose. The moose was loaded and transported out of the area.”